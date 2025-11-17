DNV, WMMF Publish Guide to Support Shipowners' Path to Net-Zero

The maritime industry is experiencing a period of significant transformation, driven by evolving regulations, increasing commercial pressure, and a global shift towards reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In response, DNV and the World Maritime Merchants Forum (WMMF) ESG team have published a new guide to help shipowners navigate these evolving challenges, an effort supported by industry organizations in Hong Kong and worldwide.

The "Net-Zero Guide: Practical Approaches for Global Shipping Companies" provides a structured roadmap for advancing decarbonization. Drawing on data-driven insights and real-world operator experience, the guide offers actionable steps for shipowners to align operational and investment decisions with both international and regional regulations. It also helps companies navigate uncertainties, adopt best practices, and take pragmatic actions that prepare them for future changes in a rapidly evolving landscape.

The guide addresses the increasing complexity and cost of compliance, especially for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and outlines procedures to manage costs while supporting the transition of fleets toward net-zero emissions. It also sets out cost-effective actions, such as energy-efficiency upgrades, phased fuel transitions, and targeted fleet renewal or retrofits, to control expenses and avoid stranded assets. By aligning investments with operational improvements and market expectations, shipowners can strengthen their commercial resilience and position themselves for long-term success.

Shipowners are also urged to embed decarbonization into their core business strategies. This includes linking compliance with fleet investment and financing, while adopting a lifecycle approach to fleet management that balances renewal, retrofits, and operational optimization. Structured competence development and robust change management are essential to building organizational capability and supporting sustainable growth. By leveraging partnerships across the value chain and investing in digitalization and data governance, companies can enhance transparency, ensure regulatory compliance, and unlock long-term efficiencies.

The guide can be downloaded here.