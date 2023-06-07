DNV and Zakher Marine sign MoU to Accelerate Decarbonization

DNV and Zakher Marine International (ZMI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Nor-Shipping to collaborate on solutions to reduce offshore greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Abu Dhabi based ZMI, which owns and operates jack up accommodation barges and offshore vessels, has set sustainability goals, in alignment with the vision of the United Arab Emirates, to reduce emissions substantially by 2030. To support this ambition, DNV will be working with ZMI on a joint feasibility study that will assess the safety, compliance and sustainability aspects of current and future fuels and technologies, from both a technical and operational standpoint.

In the first phase of the MOU the partners will examine reduction technologies and energy efficiency methods that could be deployed to reduce the emissions of conventional engines and innovative solutions based around low- or zero-carbon marine fuels.

“As a leading offshore player in Middle East, Zakher Marine is taking significant steps towards emission control, recognizing the critical need to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Mohamed Habashneh, Chief Operating Officer of Zakher Marine International. “We want to introduce sustainable practices into our daily operations. Through this strategic partnership with DNV, we will be able to introduce best practices and innovative methods that can help realize our commitment of reducing our carbon footprint.”



