DNV’s Insight: 69 New Orders for Alternative-Fueled Vessels in September

Orders for alternative-fuelled vessels reached 168 in the third quarter of 2026, the highest quarterly total in two years, as contracting activity accelerated following a slower start to the year, figures from DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) platform showed.

September accounted for 69 orders, the highest monthly total since October 2024, according to DNV’s AFI.

A total of 311 alternative-fuelled vessels have been ordered so far in 2026, up 53% from the same period last year.

LNG dominated September contracting with 48 vessel orders spanning containerships, car carriers, bulk carriers and ro-ro cargo vessels.

The month also recorded orders for 12 ethanol-fuelled bulk carriers and nine LPG-fuelled vessels.

"After a relatively slow start to 2026, vessel ordering activity picked up significantly in the third quarter. September capped the strongest quarter for alternative-fuelled vessel contracting in the past two years, bringing year-to-date orders comfortably above the level seen at the same point last year.

"Ordering activity can turn quickly, as this quarter shows. The mix of fuels and vessel types still varies from one segment to another, which reflects the different operating profiles and commercial realities across the industry. However, the overall level of contracting suggests that shipowners continue to invest in alternative-fuel capability as part of their longer-term fleet strategies," said Jason Stefanatos, Global Decarbonization Director at DNV Maritime.