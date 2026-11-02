October maintained the strong pace of contracting for alternative-fueled vessels observed since the summer, with 53 new orders recorded during the month, according to DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) platform.

LNG accounted for 30 of October’s orders. Container ships remained at the forefront of these, with 18 vessels ordered, while car carriers contributed a further 12.

The month also saw 19 orders for LPG carriers, adding to continued activity across the alternative-fuelled fleet.

In addition, four ammonia-fuelled car carriers were added to the database, representing another step towards building experience with ammonia as a marine fuel and supporting the gradual maturation of the technology.

The latest figures bring the total number of alternative-fuelled vessels ordered in 2026 to 364, 57% higher than over the same period in 2025.

LNG continues to dominate newbuild activity in the alternative-fuelled space, accounting for 230 orders so far this year. Container ships represent the largest share of these, with 134 vessels (58%), followed by 75 car carriers (32%).

“October’s figures add to the strong activity we have seen in alternative-fuelled vessel ordering since the summer. Particularly notable is the continued concentration of LNG-fuelled orders in container ships and car carriers.

“Together, these segments account for almost nine in ten LNG-fuelled orders placed this year, underlining the important role of shipping segments with close links to consumer supply chains in driving uptake.

“LNG’s continued prominence is also supported by the comparatively mature infrastructure and supply chain around the fuel. A growing bunker vessel fleet and established fuel supply provide practical advantages over some other alternative fuels, while the potential to transition towards lower-carbon alternatives offers shipowners valuable optionality over the lifetime of their vessels,” said Jason Stefanatos, Global Decarbonization Director at DNV Maritime.