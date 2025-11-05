DOF Group ASA Shares Q3 2025 Financial Report

DOF Group ASA's revenue for 3rd quarter totals USD 501 million and EBITDA totals USD 205 million. The operating profit (EBIT) is USD 138 million. Net financial cost amounts to USD -1 million, including unrealized currency gain of USD 20 million.

The result after taxes is USD 107 million. The Group’s net interest-bearing debt is USD 1,332 million. The equity is USD 1,978 million giving an equity ratio of 46%.

Key Highlights in the 3rd quarter: