DOF Group Sells Skandi Implementer Construction Vessel

DOF Group ASA has agreed to sell the 2018-built subsea construction vessel Skandi Implementer to an undisclosed buyer.

The vessel is planned to be delivered to its new owner in Q2 2027. The sale will contribute to a material reduction in the Group’s net debt.

“While we have not actively pursued a sale of this high-end subsea vessel, the terms are accretive for the DOF Group and its shareholders, making this the right decision," said Mons S. Aase, CEO DOF Group ASA/