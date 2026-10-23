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Friday, October 23, 2026

DOF Group Sells Skandi Implementer Construction Vessel

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 23, 2026

© DOF Group

© DOF Group

DOF Group ASA has agreed to sell the 2018-built subsea construction vessel Skandi Implementer to an undisclosed buyer.

The vessel is planned to be delivered to its new owner in Q2 2027. The sale will contribute to a material reduction in the Group’s net debt.

“While we have not actively pursued a sale of this high-end subsea vessel, the terms are accretive for the DOF Group and its shareholders, making this the right decision," said Mons S. Aase, CEO DOF Group ASA/

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