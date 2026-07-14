DOF Lands Four-Year AHTS Vessel Deal

Norwegian offshore services provider DOF has received a letter of award for a four-year offshore contract valued between $100 million and $200 million, adding another long-term assignment to its vessel fleet.

The company will deploy the anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Skandi Hera on the contract, with operations expected to begin between late 2026 and early 2027.

In addition to vessel services, DOF will provide remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services under the agreement.

The award remains subject to partner approval, which DOF expects to receive during the third quarter of 2026.

Built in 2009 to the Ulstein A122 design, Skandi Hera is an AHTS vessel designed for field installation operations across a wide range of water depths and offshore conditions.