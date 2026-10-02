DOF Nears Large Contract for I-Class Vessel
DOF Group has received a letter of intent for a contract valued at between $50 million and $100 million that would secure work for one of its I-class vessels in the first half of 2028.
The scope includes DOF's in-house project management and engineering, as well as procurement and logistics support services.
The company expects the full contract award to be confirmed by mid-November 2026.
DOF Group did reveal any additional details regarding the client, vessel or project involved.