DOF Nears Large Contract for I-Class Vessel

DOF Group has received a letter of intent for a contract valued at between $50 million and $100 million that would secure work for one of its I-class vessels in the first half of 2028.

The scope includes DOF's in-house project management and engineering, as well as procurement and logistics support services.

The company expects the full contract award to be confirmed by mid-November 2026.

DOF Group did reveal any additional details regarding the client, vessel or project involved.