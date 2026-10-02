Marine Link
Friday, October 2, 2026

DOF Nears Large Contract for I-Class Vessel

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 2, 2026

(Credit: DOF Group)

(Credit: DOF Group)

DOF Group has received a letter of intent for a contract valued at between $50 million and $100 million that would secure work for one of its I-class vessels in the first half of 2028.

The scope includes DOF's in-house project management and engineering, as well as procurement and logistics support services.

The company expects the full contract award to be confirmed by mid-November 2026.

DOF Group did reveal any additional details regarding the client, vessel or project involved.

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