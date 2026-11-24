Norwegian offshore vessel operator DOF Group has agreed to sell its construction support vessel (CSV) Skandi Forza in a transaction that will allow the company to continue using the vessel under a two-year bareboat charter.

The 2008-built vessel is scheduled to be delivered to its new owners in the fourth quarter of 2026, with DOF retaining a minority ownership interest in the acquiring entity.

The charterback arrangement will allow DOF to fulfil its current and planned commitments involving the vessel.

DOF expects to record a gain of approximately $35 million upon delivery, while net cash proceeds are estimated at around $30 million after debt repayment, payment for the minority ownership interest and taxes.

Built to a Marin Teknikk 6022 design, Skandi Forza can accommodate up to 120 people.

The company did not disclose the identity of the buyer or the vessel's sale price.