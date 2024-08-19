DOF Subsea CEO: Contract extension for "most sophisticated vessel in our fleet"

DOF Subsea announced an agreement for the extension for the vessel Skandi Africa. The new commitment will now run until May 2028 and will commence in direct continuation with the current commitment.

Skandi Africa is a high-end subsea vessel designed for harsh environment and deepwater subsea construction and flexlay operations.

"Skandi Africa is the most sophisticated vessel in our fleet and we are looking forward to continuing the journey, delivering successful installation campaigns," said Mons S. Aase, DOF Subsea CEO