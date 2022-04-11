DOF Subsea Lines Up Work for Ross Candies
The U.S. subsidiary of Norwegian offshore vessels owner DOF Subsea said it has secured multiple contracts for the construction support vessel Ross Candies.
The 2010-built Ross Candies is one of two Jones Act-compliant vessels chartered by DOF Subsea USA from Otto Candies for operations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
Under its latest contracts, the 309-foot vessel will be utilized well into Q3 2022, undertaking jumper installations, span remediation, pre-commissioning, decommissioning, pipelay support and IMR activities at multiple field locations in the Gulf of Mexico, DOF said.