Dominguez Warns: No Safe Hormuz Passage

Secretary-General of the IMO, Arsenio Dominguez, has issued a warning to the shipping industry:

"I am increasingly concerned by reports that vessels continue to attempt to transit the Strait of Hormuz without any credible security guarantees, despite well‑established risks and the fact that seafarers have already been killed, injured and others detained in recent incidents.

“My primary concern is for the safety and lives of the seafarers being placed in these situations. They must not be exposed to conditions where the risks are known, significant, and clearly beyond mitigation. The current situation remains highly volatile, with no reliable security assurances in place. Under such circumstances, safe passage cannot be considered to exist.

“I recall in the strongest possible terms that the ship’s master, and the company, bear the ultimate responsibility for voyage planning and for conducting thorough and realistic risk assessments, in accordance with their obligations under established safety and security management frameworks. These responsibilities are fundamental and must be exercised with the utmost rigor.

“No commercial or operational consideration can justify exposing seafarers to such levels of danger. The protection of their lives must remain the overriding priority at all times.

“I urge all stakeholders to act with the highest level of responsibility and reiterate my call on all parties to refrain from any actions that place innocent civilian seafarers at risk."



