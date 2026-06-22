Don Davis Appointed as New Managing Director at OCIMF

OCIMF announced the appointment of Don Davis as its new Managing Director. Don joins the organisation at a pivotal moment, as OCIMF enters a new phase following the recent evolution of its mission and brand to support maritime safety across the wider energy sector.

Don will join OCIMF on secondment from Chevron and assume the role on July 1, 2026. He succeeds Karen Davis, who will remain with the organization until the end of June to support a smooth leadership transition.

The appointment comes at a milestone in OCIMF’s evolution. Under Karen's leadership, the organization recently adopted its new mission, "United in purpose to drive maritime safety in the energy sector," reflecting its evolving role in supporting safe and responsible maritime operations across an increasingly diverse energy landscape.

As Managing Director, Don will guide OCIMF's work to support maritime safety, environmental stewardship and operational best practice across the global maritime industry, while helping to deliver the organization's strategic priorities for the future.

Don joins OCIMF from Chevron Shipping Company, where he currently serves as General Manager of Global Marine Assurance. With more than three decades of experience across tanker, barge, marine terminal and offshore vessel operations, he brings expertise in maritime safety, operational assurance and leadership. He is also well known within OCIMF, having served for the past five years as Chevron's representative on the Publication & Advocacy Offshore Principal Committee, including the last four years as Chair, and currently serves as Chevron's alternate representative on the OCIMF Executive Committee.

"It is a privilege to join OCIMF at such an important time for the maritime industry. As the global energy landscape continues to evolve, the industry's commitment to safety, collaboration and operational excellence has never been more important," said Davis. "OCIMF plays a unique role in bringing stakeholders together to share knowledge, develop best practice and address emerging challenges. I look forward to working with members, industry partners and colleagues around the world to build on the organisation's strong foundations and support its future ambitions."