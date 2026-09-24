Dong Fang Offshore Orders Another CSOV from Vard

Fincantieri's Norwegian subsidiary Vard has signed a contract, worth between $76 million and $86 million, to build a commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) for Dong Fang Offshore, marking the fifth vessel ordered by the Taiwan-based marine contractor from the shipbuilder.

The vessel will be based on VARD 4 39 design and adapted for subsea operations, offshore wind installation and maintenance, as well as cable laying and repair work.

Measuring about 102.5 meters long and 19.5 meters wide, the CSOV will feature a battery-hybrid system, a 32-metre walk-to-work system, a 3D motion-compensated crane and a 700-square-metre work deck.

The vessel will also be equipped for ROV launch and recovery operations and prepared for the integration of a helideck. An optional 70-tonne active motion-compensated offshore crane can be added for subsea work.

It will accommodate up to 120 people in 90 cabins and feature integrated electrical power, automation and bridge systems, including SeaQ Green Pilot and SeaQ Bridge.

Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam will build, outfit and commission the vessel, with delivery scheduled for the third quarter of 2028.

The latest order follows two CSOVs ordered by Dong Fang Offshore in 2024 and two additional vessels ordered in 2025, one of which is an offshore subsea construction vessel.

“This new order confirms Vard's ability to translate its technological leadership and expertise in specialized shipbuilding into long-term industrial partnerships in some of the most dynamic segments of the maritime economy.

“The fifth vessel for Dong Fang Offshore represents important recognition of the value of our technological and engineering capabilities and further strengthens our presence in the Asia-Pacific region. Offshore wind, subsea operations and energy infrastructure are increasingly interconnected markets, and we intend to seize their growth opportunities by offering highly advanced and flexible vessels capable of operating across multiple types of missions,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, Fincantieri’s CEO and Managing Director.