Dongara Inks Deals to Build Two New Vessels

Dongara Marine received orders to build custom-designed vessels: a monohull commercial fishing boat and a high speed catamaran for recreational use.



An experienced commercial fisherman is the client for Dongara Marine’s first new vessel for the South Australian Rock Lobster fishery.

Customised to client preferences, the 17.8m long aluminium hull features the hallmark fine entry of Southerly Designs’ offshore capable monohulls, topped by a single level wheelhouse – an arrangement that is common for lobster boats built for South Australia.

Like Dongara Marine’s recent vessels for the Western Rock Lobster fishery, the superstructure will be manufactured from composites using resin infused moulding techniques to deliver a very high standard of finish as well as lightweight and noise, vibration, and thermal insulation.

Dongara Marine’s Managing Director, Rohan Warr said the ability to provide this composite wheelhouse was a key factor in the owner’s decision to choose Dongara Marine as the builder of the new boat.

In addition to the helm station, galley and mess in the wheelhouse, accommodation for three crew is provided to Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) National Standard for Commercial Vessels (NSCV) AL 36-72 standards. This includes two berths in a forward cabin and an owner / master’s cabin with Queen sized berth beneath the wheelhouse.

The monohull will be single screw with propulsion power coming from an MTU 8V 2000 M72 diesel; an engine selection made by the owner and accommodated within Dongara Marine’s custom design and build approach. Driving a fixed pitch propeller through a Twin Disc gearbox this is expected to give a maximum speed of 23 knots and economical cruising at 18.5 knots.

The boat will have capacity for 750kg of live lobster and 4000 litres of fuel.

Photo: Dongara Marine





Catamaran motor yacht combines speed and comfort

Commenting on the catamaran project Warr said a private buyer approached Dongara Marine seeking a bespoke leisure vessel in mid-2020.

“Working closely with the clients and Southerly Designs, we developed a liveaboard vessel concept tailored to the specific requirements, which included high speed for quick transits to favoured cruising grounds. This client focus and custom design and build capability led to a contract being signed within weeks of the initial approach,” he said.

For cruising with family and friends, the 25 metre long catamaran motor yacht has two guest cabins and a shared bathroom in each hull plus a large, full width owner’s suite with ensuite on main deck level. These cabins provide sleeping for 10 persons in queen and king sized beds.

The remainder of the main deck is fitted out for a combination of indoor and outdoor dining and recreation. Transom platforms and a lifting tender storage / swim platform between the hulls provide easy access to and from the water for the full range of water sports.

Two MTU 12V 2000 M96X diesels and HamiltonJet HTX52 waterjets have been selected to enable the owners to achieve the high speeds they desire. Speed is expected to top 40 knots, with economical loaded cruise speed of approximately 30 knots. To enable long range and extended duration cruising the vessel will have tanks for 19,000 litres of fuel.

The waterjets also enable the vessel’s draft to be just over one metre, greatly expanding the range of locations that can be safely navigated and allowing for anchoring close to the shoreline for beach and other land excursions.

Dongara Marine will combine its skills and experience in both aluminium and high-tech composite materials for the vessel’s construction. As with recent pilot boats and commercial fishing vessels, the hulls will be fabricated from aluminium while the superstructure will be composites; in this case a full carbon fibre reinforced main deck cabin and fully enclosed flybridge.



