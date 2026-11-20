The Cook Labor Government is investing $13.4 million in two new vessels to strengthen fisheries compliance and protect the Kimberley's valuable marine resources.

A new nine-meter amphibious vessel is now operating out of Broome, undertaking patrols across the Buccaneer Archipelago Marine Park.

The vessel was built by global business Sealegs who specialize in manufacturing the versatile craft.

The vessel's ability to travel on both land and water will allow Fisheries and Marine Officers to access remote locations where extreme tidal conditions and limited boat ramp infrastructure can make launching traditional vessels difficult.

The vessel will support joint patrols with local Aboriginal ranger groups, strengthening partnerships and supporting the shared management of the culturally significant region.

The larger 22-meter patrol vessel will also be based in Broome, supporting commercial and recreational fisheries compliance and marine park management across northern waters.

Expected to be delivered in October 2028, the new vessel will be built by Dongara Marine, providing another boost to Western Australia's marine manufacturing industry.

The Geraldton business also delivered the new PV Equinox earlier this year, replacing the ageing PV Walcott and strengthening the State's fisheries patrol capabilities across the Kimberley.