Dorian LPG to Install Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight

Kongsberg Digital announced that Dorian LPG (DK) ApS, a subsidiary of Dorian LPG Ltd., owner and operator of very large gas carriers (VLGC), has contracted to install Vessel Insight to its entire fleet of 22 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers. The agreement is expected to commence operation in the upcoming months.

By installing Vessel Insight, Dorian is consolidating collection of all critical data from its entire VLGC fleet into one common infrastructure. The company aims to gain insight into signals coming from the fleet’s assets and enable realization of data-driven operations. The Vessel Insight data infrastructure solution is based on open principles and allows owners and operators to partner with software providers of their choosing.

Dorian’s initial plan is to monitor and predict consumption and emissions data to plan for IMO 2023 regulations, which will require vessels to combine technical and operational approaches in order to reduce their carbon emissions. Dorian also seeks to benchmark the performance between vessel types in their fleet.

Andreas Jagtøyen, Executive Vice President Digital Ocean, Kongsberg Digital, said, “This contract emphasizes the untapped potential and value of collecting data to analyze, predict and improve processes for vessels and fleets, especially given the current situation within the maritime industry, where gaining a competitive edge and decarbonizing while meeting new regulations is key to survival and success. Vessel Insight will ensure that Dorian is properly equipped to meet their goals.”

According to Kongsberg Digital, the exponential growth in data currently being made available amplifies the opportunity for vessel owners to be more insight-led in their decision making. However, many struggle to realize tangible and measurable value from data, making the data capture and aggregation provided by Vessel Insight powerful tools for success. Having access to data and the expertise in deriving meaningful insights from it is key, especially now that the maritime industry is witnessing a shift towards more energy-efficient vessels led by constantly stricter IMO regulations, the company added.