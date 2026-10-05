DP World, Partners Provide Child Life Jackets for Students Commuting by Boat

Every school day, students from Kampung Numbak and Kampung Kebagu in Kota Kinabalu travel by boat to Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gantisan. For many, the journey has meant relying on oversized adult life jackets.

To help make these trips safer, DP World has collaborated with its local joint venture partner, Suria Group, and Sabah Ports Sdn Bhd (SPSB), to provide child-sized life jackets for students who commute to school by boat.

The life jackets were officially handed over during a ceremony on October 1 at Wisma Sabah Ports, attended by representatives from DP World, Suria Group, Sabah Ports Sdn Bhd (SPSB) and the Sabah Ports Authority (SPA), as well as students, teachers and members of the Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG) Committee from SK Gantisan. During the ceremony, a total of 11 child-sized life jackets were presented to students from Kampung Numbak and Kampung Kebagu who rely on daily boat transportation to attend school. The remaining 199 life jackets will be delivered directly to SK Gantisan.

Apart from the life jacket distribution, DP World will continue its partnership with SK Gantisan to increase students' awareness of marine biodiversity and conservation by rolling out educational activities covering topics such as coral reefs, mangroves, turtle conservation and orangutans.