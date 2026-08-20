Dr Claus Reimers Appointed to Chief Product & Technology Officer at OneOcean

OneOcean, Lloyd's Register's maritime digital solutions business, has appointed Dr. Claus Reimers as Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO) to lead its product and technology strategy and accelerate the development of digital, data and AI-enabled solutions for the maritime industry.

Reimers joins OneOcean from Akselos, a technology company specializing in physics-based AI for critical infrastructure, where he served as Chief Product & Technology Officer. He returns to Lloyd's Register after holding a number of senior technology and innovation roles within the organisation between 2020 and 2024, most recently as Deputy Chief Technology and Innovation Officer.

Reimers has more than 20 years’ experience building software businesses, products and technology organizations. Holding a doctorate in chemical engineering from Hamburg University of Technology, he co-founded process simulation software company SolidSim Engineering, which was acquired by Aspen Technology, where he subsequently held senior product leadership roles. His career has spanned engineering simulation, enterprise software, digital transformation, data and AI.

As CPTO, Reimers will lead OneOcean's Product, Engineering and Architecture teams, with responsibility for product and technology strategy across its portfolio spanning voyage and fleet performance, compliance, training and operational intelligence. He will work across the business to accelerate product delivery, strengthen technology capabilities and shape the future direction of OneOcean’s digital, data and AI-enabled solutions.

“I'm delighted to be returning to Lloyd's Register and joining OneOcean at an important point in its development," said Reimers. “The maritime industry is undergoing significant change, and there is a huge opportunity to use technology, data and AI to solve real customer problems: Simplifying complexity, improving performance and enabling better decisions. I’m looking forward to working with the OneOcean team to build products customers value, accelerate innovation and turn technology into measurable outcomes.”

Alongside Reimers' appointment, OneOcean has promoted Kris Burns to Senior Vice President of Engineering. Burns has played a central role in strengthening the company's engineering capability and will continue to drive technical excellence and the delivery of scalable, high-quality digital products and services.