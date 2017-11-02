Marine Link
Thursday, November 2, 2017

Maersk Drilling Secures Nexen Contract

November 2, 2017

Photo: Maersk Drilling

Photo: Maersk Drilling

 Danish driller Maersk Drilling has been awarded a contract by Nexen Petroleum for the drilling of three wells and options for nine additional wells at UK’s largest producing oil field, the Buzzard field in the Central North Sea.

 
The drilling campaign is for the Buzzard Phase II Development Project and is planned to commence around July 2018. 
 
The estimated duration of the initial firm contract period is 225 days. The drilling campaign will be carried out by one of Maersk Drilling’s I-class jack-ups currently operating in Norway. The I-class jack-ups are of a CJ70 design and are the world’s largest and most advanced jack-up rigs.
 
“This is an important win in a challenged market, and we appreciate this opportunity to leverage our extensive experience in the North Sea and further strengthen our good relationship with Nexen Petroleum U.K Limited. We have been awarded the contract by Nexen Petroleum U.K. Limited due to our high efficiency harsh environment rig design that includes offline capabilities as well as our proven track record of delivering high performance and driving continuous improvement. By planning and executing work in close alignment with customers we are able to unlock the full performance potential of these large offline capable jack-ups,” says Lars Ostergaard, Chief Commercial Officer of Maersk Drilling.
 
As per contractual agreement with Nexen Petroleum U.K. Limited it remains to be decided which of the I-class jack-up rigs Maersk Drilling will be utilizing for the campaign at the Buzzard field. This will be decided in November 2017.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Oct 2017 - The Marine Design Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News