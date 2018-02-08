Marine Link
Friday, February 9, 2018

DryShips to Spin Off of Its Gas Carrier Business

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 8, 2018

Photo: DryShips

Photo: DryShips

 DryShips, a diversified owner of ocean going cargo vessels, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Gas Ships Limited has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, to spin off of its gas carrier business from the Company.  

In the spin-off, DryShips will distribute to holders of its common stock 49% of the issued and outstanding shares of Gas Ships Limited's common stock. 
 
Following the spin-off, Gas Ships Limited will be a publicly-traded company, and DryShips will retain a 51% ownership interest in Gas Ships Limited.
 
George Economou, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The filing of the Form F-1 Registration Statement is an important step in the process of establishing Gas Ships Limited as a new, stand-alone company with its own strategic focus, independence and priorities. We believe that this business is well-positioned for success as a separate company."
 
The spin-off is subject to certain conditions, including the effectiveness of Gas Ships Limited's Form F-1 registration statement and final approval and declaration of the distribution by DryShips' Board of Directors. DryShips may, at any time until the closing of the spin-off, decide to abandon, modify or change the terms of the spin-off. 
 
The Company is a diversified owner of ocean going cargo vessels that operate worldwide. The Company owns a fleet of 35 vessels comprising of (i) 12 Panamax drybulk vessels; (ii) 4 Newcastlemax drybulk vessels; (iii) 5 Kamsarmax drybulk vessels; (iv) 1 Very Large Crude Carrier; (v) 2 Aframax tankers; (vi) 1 Suezmax tanker; (vii) 4 Very Large Gas Carriers and (viii) 6 offshore support vessels, including 2 platform supply and 4 oil spill recovery vessels.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jan 2018 - Ship Repair & Conversion

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News