DSC Dredge Names Rondi Carlos-Volpi HR Director

Reserve, La. based DSC Dredge announced it has appointed Rondi Carlos-Volpi as director of human resources (HR).

Volpi brings to the role more than 25 years of experience in HR, including 17 years in engineering-related roles and 3 years in the construction-related industry. She is a graduate of the University of New Orleans with a bachelor's degree in business management, specializing in HR management.

Doy Dugan, DSC Dredge's chief financial officer, said, "We are delighted to have Ms. Volpi join our team. Her extensive experience and passion for creating an exceptional workplace align perfectly with our company's values and objectives."

Volpi said, "I am truly excited to be a part of the DSC team. I am committed to helping drive the company's success by enhancing its HR strategies, fostering a thriving work environment, and contributing to everyone’s growth and well-being."