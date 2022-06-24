DSIC Hands Over New VLCC to China Merchants Steamship

A 300,000-ton very large crude carrier (VLCC) built by DSIC, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, for China Merchants Steamship was named and delivered on June 18.

New Valor is the fourth ship in the series of six new-generation energy-saving and environmentally friendly VLCCs built by DSIC for China Merchants Shipping, and also the 23rd 300,000-ton super-large crude oil carrier delivered by DSIC to China Merchants Shipping.

The ship has a total length of 333 meters, a width of 60 meters and a depth of 30 meters. When the design draft is 20.5 meters, it can normally load 2 million barrels of crude oil through the Strait of Malacca.

According to the builder, the tanker series meets HCSR common structural specifications, the latest nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxide emission standards, EEDI and EEXI indicators, the EU Ship Recycling Convention Hazardous Materials List, the latest major oil companies, etc.