DSV Taps CMA CGM’s ACT+ to Cut Shipping Emissions

CMA CGM and logistics group DSV have signed an agreement targeting a reduction of 12,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions over two years through the use of lower-carbon marine fuels.



Under the agreement, DSV will use CMA CGM’s ACT+ low-carbon shipping solution, with the targeted emissions reductions achieved through second-generation UCOME-based biofuels.



CMA CGM said ACT+ can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 83% compared with conventional shipping fuel through the use of lower-carbon fuels, including biofuels and BioLNG. The program is part of the container shipping company’s strategy to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.



“At DSV, reducing emissions across global supply chains requires strong collaboration and scalable solutions,” said Michael Hollstein, DSV SVP Global Ocean Product. “Through our partnership with CMA CGM and the use of the ACT+ solution, we are expanding access to lower-carbon shipping options for our customers.”



CMA CGM has been investing in dual-fuel tonnage since committing to LNG propulsion for ultra-large containerships in 2017. Its LNG-powered CMA CGM Jacques Saadé, delivered in 2020, has 23,000-TEU capacity.



In 2026, the company introduced CMA CGM Notre Dame, the first of 10 new-generation 24,212-TEU LNG-powered vessels. By 2031, CMA CGM expects its fleet to include approximately 200 dual-fuel LNG- and methanol-powered ships capable of operating on lower-carbon energy sources.