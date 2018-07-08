Dubai Marine Transit Ferry 7 Million Riders in 1H 2018

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) revealed that the total ridership of marine transit modes in Dubai has clocked 7,182,435 riders during the first half of this year. Abras (boat) accounted for the biggest number of commuters ferrying as much as 6,867,348 riders.

“Serving 7,182,435 riders in six months by marine transit means is indicative of the public uptake of marine transit modes, which offer users enjoyable and convenient rides,” said Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA’s Public Transport Agency.

“Abras, be it traditional, electrical or air-conditioned, have accounted for the biggest share of ridership by ferrying as much as 6,867,348 riders in the first six months of this year. The attractiveness of abras adds to their historical marine transit modes combining a unique blend of the past and the future. The Water Bus came second lifting 199,430 riders, followed by Ferry, which lifted 105,477 riders, ahead of the Water Taxi which ranked fourth serving 10,180 riders,” he explained.

“RTA always seeks to provide convenient services to marine transit users and tailor them to the needs & expectations of customers from mobility and tourist services, along with supporting logistical services such as safety means and new routes among others. RTA is always keen on capitalising on the expertise of countries with advanced marine transit means to review the latest techniques & trends of manufacturing and improve marine transit modes. RTA was acquainted with the experience of the Kingdom of Norway to familiarise with the electrical propulsion systems and the best ways & means adopted in this regard.