Wärtsilä has secured an order to supply engines for four new 14,000-deadweight-tonne general cargo vessels being built for Dutch shipowner Royal Wagenborg, extending its involvement in the company's EasyMax 2.0 fleet renewal programme.

The four vessels will be equipped with Wärtsilä 25 engines, following the selection of the same engine type for the first two EasyMax 2.0 ships in 2025, the Finnish technology group announced on November 25.

The new vessels are being constructed at Royal Niestern Sander shipyard in the Netherlands, with deliveries of Wärtsilä equipment scheduled to begin in 2027.

The engine order was booked in the fourth quarter of 2026, although its financial value was not disclosed.

The Wärtsilä 25 features a modular architecture designed to enable future conversion to alternative low- and zero-carbon fuels as they become commercially available.

Each engine will also be equipped with Wärtsilä's NOx Reducer (NOR) emissions after-treatment system, which uses selective catalytic reduction technology to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions.

The engine selection forms part of Wagenborg's EasyMax 2.0 design, which focuses on fuel efficiency, operational flexibility and reduced emissions.

Wagenborg operates a fleet of more than 160 vessels, with Wärtsilä equipment installed on over half of them.

The companies also maintain a long-term service agreement covering engines and propulsion systems across Wagenborg's fleet.

The latest order follows the use of Wärtsilä 32 engines on the shipowner's previous EasyMax vessels.