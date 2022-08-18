Marine Link
Monday, August 22, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

Eagle Bulk Sells Its Oldest Vessel

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 18, 2022

(Photo: Eagle Bulk)

(Photo: Eagle Bulk)

U.S.-based shipowner Eagle Bulk Shipping announced it has sold its oldest vessel as part of its ongoing fleet renewal program.

The company revealed in its second quarter earnings report that it sold the 55,362 DWT, 189.99-meter-long bulk carrier Cardinal for a total consideration of $15.8 million.

The 2004-built geared Supramax was the final remaining ship from Eagle Bulk's original fleet at its inception in 2005.

The vessel is expected to be delivered to its new owner, reportedly a Chinese buyer, in the third quarter of 2022.

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week