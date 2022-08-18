Eagle Bulk Sells Its Oldest Vessel

U.S.-based shipowner Eagle Bulk Shipping announced it has sold its oldest vessel as part of its ongoing fleet renewal program.

The company revealed in its second quarter earnings report that it sold the 55,362 DWT, 189.99-meter-long bulk carrier Cardinal for a total consideration of $15.8 million.

The 2004-built geared Supramax was the final remaining ship from Eagle Bulk's original fleet at its inception in 2005.

The vessel is expected to be delivered to its new owner, reportedly a Chinese buyer, in the third quarter of 2022.