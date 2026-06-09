Eastern Shipbuilding Delives Ferry Falcon for Fisher Island

Eastern Shipbuilding Group delivered the vehicle-passenger ferry Falcon to the Fisher Island Community Association (FICA), where it aims to provide reliable transportation service to the Fisher Island community.

Falcon completed trials prior to delivery and has entered service supporting daily operations between Fisher Island and Miami.



“We are honored to deliver the Falcon to the Fisher Island Community Association,” said Joey D’Isernia, Chairman and CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group. “This project reflects the dedication, craftsmanship, and attention to detail of our shipbuilding team. We appreciate the trust Fisher Island placed in ESG and are proud to provide a vessel that will serve residents and guests for many years to come.”



“We are pleased to welcome the FALCON into service and appreciate the partnership with Eastern Shipbuilding Group throughout the design and construction process,” said Robert Sosa, FICA President and CEO. “The vessel will play an important role in supporting the transportation needs of our community while providing a safe, reliable, and comfortable experience for our passengers.”



Falcon was constructed at ESG’s Allanton facility and represents the latest addition to the Fisher Island ferry fleet. The vessel was built to meet the specific operational needs of the community while incorporating modern systems, enhanced passenger accommodations, and efficient vehicle transportation capabilities.

Image courtesy Eastern Shipbuilding Group | Fisher Island Ferry