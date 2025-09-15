Marine Link
Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. to Support Unit Production of U.S. Navy Destroyers

September 15, 2025

A grand block for DDG 135 arrives by barge for final integration at HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division in August 2025 after being constructed, inspected and accepted at Eastern Shipbuilding Group’s Nelson Facility. © ESG

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) has announced an agreement with HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding Division to support the limited production of outfitted structural units for the U.S. Navy’s Flight III Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) guided missile destroyers.

Building on the success of a recent pilot program in which ESG constructed a limited number of DDG units at its Nelson Street Facility in Panama City, Florida, the two companies have entered into an agreement that supports the expansion of the domestic industrial base and advances the U.S. Navy’s surface combatant fleet.

The collaboration allows ESG to leverage the company’s expertise, resources, and capabilities, ensuring that the U.S. Navy receives the necessary vessels to maintain its global readiness and superiority.

ESG is making investments to support these goals and is scheduled to complete an infrastructure improvement project at its Nelson Street government shipbuilding facility this summer. The expansion will increase ESG’s capability to construct and deliver multiple ships per year.

