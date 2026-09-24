Eastern Shipbuilding Group Launches Fourth Artificial Reef Competition for Welding Schools

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) announced the launch of the fourth annual Eastern Shipbuilding Group Coastline Initiative. In partnership with the Bay County Artificial Reef Association (BCARA), the competition challenges students from local welding schools to design and construct artificial reefs that support coastal restoration and marine habitat preservation.

Originally launched in Fall 2022, the initiative has built a strong legacy of community impact. Past competitions saw success, with participating teams from area schools—including Wakulla High School, Wewahitchka High School, Port St. Joe High School, Haney Technical College, and Chipola College—successfully constructing and deploying thriving artificial reefs in Bay County’s LAARS B permitted area. These structures are now actively supporting diverse marine life and enhancing local fisheries.

For participating high school students, this project represents more than an academic grade; it serves as a direct pipeline to a lifelong career. This competition provides students with ann opportunity to apply their classroom skills, construct a lasting project, and experience firsthand how their efforts can transition into rewarding, high-skill careers. Ultimately, the initiative allows participants to contribute to the vitality of our coastal ecosystems while building world-class vessels locally.

The program provides students with hands-on, real-world engineering and welding experience while contributing directly to the sustainable development of local ecosystems. Participating teams will receive donated materials delivered by ESG to build their reefs, which must meet specific structural guidelines, including utilizing steel at least a quarter-inch thick and weighing between 3,000 and 8,000 pounds. Teams are highly encouraged to showcase their school pride by incorporating logos and themes into their designs.

The deadline for the completion of the reefs is April 1, 2027. Following completion, the community will gather for a one-day competition and voting event hosted at Captain Anderson’s Marina. The student reefs are scheduled for ocean deployment between April 19th and May 15th, 2027. Members of the winning team will receive the exclusive opportunity to ride on the support boat to witness their reef being deployed into the Gulf.

Area businesses are also invited to participate by sponsoring a local school project. For schools interested in participating or businesses looking to sponsor a team, please contact England Reeves at Eastern Shipbuilding Group via email at [email protected] or by phone at 850-596-1806.