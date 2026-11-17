Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) announced it has been awarded a contract agreement with HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division to support the production of outfitted structural units for the U.S. Navy’s Flight III Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer Telesforo Trinidad (DDG 139). The award was finalized on October 2, 2026.

Building on the successful delivery of units for Thad Cochran (DDG 135) and John F. Lehman (DDG 137), this contract expands ESG’s scope of work to include advanced cabling installation at the unit level. For DDG 139, ESG will integrate all major production elements including structure, HVAC, piping, electrical systems and outfitting, into a fully assembled grand block.

The project allows ESG to leverage its expertise and manufacturing efficiencies developed through previous Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) unit deliveries. By fully integrating structure, outfitting, and advanced cabling in-house, ESG continues to maximize assembly efficiency and deliver fully integrated grand blocks to advance fleet readiness.