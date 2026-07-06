Echandia to Provide Battery Systems for Two Electric Tugs

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has selected Echandia to supply battery systems for two fully electric tugs within India’s Green Tug Transition Program. The vessels will operate at Visakhapatnam Port Authority and V.O.C Port Authority in Tuticorin.

The order marks the first Indian deployment of the recently launched Echandia Core battery system. Both battery systems are designed for a 15-year service life, matching the full concession period of the vessels. This removes the need for a planned mid-life battery replacement and avoids the associated cost, downtime and operational disruption during the contract period.

Echandia has an established track record in India, where the company’s LTO-based battery systems have powered 23 Kochi Water Metro ferries since 2023. Following Echandia’s first Green Tug Transition Program (GTTP) project at Kandla Port, these two new tugs are scheduled to enter operation during the second quarter of 2027. The vessels will be designed by Navnautik Technical Services Pvt Ltd, Kolkata as for the vessel to be operated at Kandla Port.

To support customers over the long term, Echandia has expanded its local presence in India through partnerships that secure service access for the full life of each vessel.

India’s Green Tug Transition Program is one of the country’s key initiatives to reduce emissions from port operations and accelerate the transition from conventional diesel-powered harbor tugs to cleaner alternatives. For tug operators, the economics of electrification depend not only on battery capacity at delivery, but on how the system performs throughout the full operating period.