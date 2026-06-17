Echandia to Supply Battery System for Incat Tasmania Hybrid Ferry

Echandia will supply the battery system Echandia Core for a new 78-meter hybrid catamaran being built by Incat Tasmania, Australia. The order marks Echandia’s first delivery to Incat, one of the world’s leading builders of high-speed aluminum ferries.

The vessel has been designed and built to ensure maximum deployment flexibility whilst significantly reducing OPEX, allowing operators to transition away from fossil fuels in the most practical and cost-effective way. It can carry up to 650 persons and 120 cars at a maximum speed of 28 knots. The catamaran can operate in fully-electric, hybrid, or generator only modes, allowing operators to run zero-emissions on short crossings and in emission-control zones while extending range across longer routes. The vessel will be available for bareboat or time charter from January 2027.

Built on LTO chemistry, which experiences minimal degradation, the system maintains stable performance throughout its lifecycle. This also enables capacity to be expanded later without meaningful performance differences between existing and new modules.