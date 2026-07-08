ECITB Global Launches New Suite of Safety Courses

ECITB Global has rolled out a suite of new courses designed to help workers operating in confined spaces within the engineering construction industry (ECI) across the world.

The international skills body introduced the four new confined space courses in Qatar earlier this year to replace the confined space low and medium-risk courses.

These now form part of the ECITB training courses mandated in the Middle East country by Ashghal, the government regulatory authority for all public works in Qatar.

More than 5,000 learners in Qatar have completed one of the four new courses since then, prompting ECITB Global to make the full suite available to its wider network of international licensed training providers in other countries.

Three of the new confined space courses can each be delivered in a day, lasting between four and six hours. The longer rescue training is a comprehensive, hands-on course for teams responsible for extracting casualties from confined spaces.

The four new confined space courses are:

Confined Space Attendant/Hole Watcher (4 hours)

﻿﻿Confined Space Supervisor (6 hours)

﻿﻿Confined Space Rescue (16-18 hours)

The four confined space courses are developed against ECITB training standards, which are created working with subject matter experts from across engineering construction employers, professional organizations and training providers.

These standards provide outline content for courses and set out the training necessary to develop the knowledge and skills required to perform an activity in engineering construction, such as working in confined spaces (CS).

Among the key topics covered in the four new CS courses include knowledge of hazards, control and safety measures; permit requirements; precautions when working in a confined space; PPE and confined space entry equipment; and responsibilities.