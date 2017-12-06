Eco-Business Launches The EB Circle

Eco-Business, Asia Pacific’s leading media organisation dedicated to reporting on sustainable development, has unveiled a new membership programme for its growing community.

The EB Circle is a new dedicated network in which readers who sign up for just S$60 a year will gain priority invites to its events, access to an inner circle of professionals committed to sustainability on the Slack platform, media training opportunities and more.

Since Eco-Business was founded in 2009, it has been committed to providing a platform for the region to discuss sustainability issues, and to shed light on matters that are under-reported in the mainstream media

Whether it is holding companies to account, making sense of government policy, or showcasing inspiring examples of how businesses and individuals are solving the challenges of our time, Eco-Business’s model is one of purposeful journalism that receives support from governments and businesses across the world.

But even as Eco-Business continues to grow, the media industry confronts various challenges from the rise of fake news to declining advertising budgets. The EB Circle is a response to this and a call to its readers to support its mission and help keep its content free for all.

Managing editor Jessica Cheam said of the new initiative: “These are exciting times for Eco-Business and our community. With the launch of The EB Circle, we hope to be able to invest more into investigative journalism and also help our readers do better work, make meaningful connections and feel like they are part of a large family who’s helping to shape a better world.”

The Singapore-headquartered social enterprise also unveiled its international advisory board members who will provide strategic counsel for the organisation’s next phase of growth.