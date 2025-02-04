Econowind Sells 100th VentoFoil, Advancing Sustainable Shipping

Econowind has surpassed 100 VentoFoil units sold, marking a major milestone in the shipping industry’s shift towards Wind-Assisted Ship Propulsion.

Since the first two units were installed on MV Ankie in 2018, Econowind has steadily expanded its reach. Today, 32 VentoFoil units are in operation, 33 are in production or ready for installation, and another 37 are set for delivery in 2025. The VentoFoil technology has been successfully deployed on bulk carriers, tankers, RoRo, and container vessels.





Ramping up production in Zeewolde

Econowind is scaling up production at its facility in Zeewolde to meet growing demand. The expanded space and optimized processes allow for higher output and shorter lead times, ensuring more shipowners can benefit from VentoFoil technology. This strategic move positions Econowind to ramp up manufacturing as the industry accelerates its shift toward low-carbon shipping solutions.

The VentoFoil range offers flexible solutions with 10m, 16m, 24m, and 30m versions, catering to various vessel sizes and operational needs. Next to the fixed mounts, Econowind offers containerized and Flatrack VentoFoil units. These can be easily transferred between vessels, making it a practical, scalable solution for shipowners looking to enhance efficiency and reduce carbon emissions while maintaining operational flexibility.



