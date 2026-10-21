Egypt Rejects Libyan Maritime Boundary Deal With Turkiye

Egypt's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday rejected the maritime boundaries deal that Libya's eastern parliament ratified with Turkey, saying in a statement that the ratification will have no legal impact on Cairo.

The deal approved on Tuesday is part of a years-old dispute over competing claims to sea borders and energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

"Egypt reaffirms that this memorandum is null and void ... possesses no legal effect," Egypt's Foreign Ministry said

Israel said on Wednesday it "strongly" condemned the Libyan eastern parliament's approval, which also drew swift criticism from Greece

"Regretfully, once again we see Turkey working to destabilise the east Mediterranean region," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement

Israeli and Turkish leaders have escalated their rhetoric against each other as they remain sharply at odds over Syria and the war in Gaza

The Libya-Turkey maritime deal was originally agreed in 2019 by Libya’s internationally recognised government in Tripoli in the west, but the rival eastern administration under military commander Khalifa Haftar had withheld its approval for years

Greece and Turkey, NATO allies but historic rivals, have disputed maritime borders in the Aegean Sea and the eastern Mediterranean

Greece, Egypt and Cyprus have long been opposed to a maritime-boundaries deal between Libya and Turkey, as they see it as an infringement on their own maritime claims

In 2020, Athens and Cairo signed an overlapping deal designating an exclusive economic zone in the eastern Mediterranean, which Turkey opposes

(Reuters)