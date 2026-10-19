Eidesvik's Viking Avant PSV on Extended Stay with Equinor

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Eidesvik Offshore has secured a contract extension from Equinor for its platform supply vessel (PSV) Viking Avant, keeping the vessel under contract until the end of 2027.

The extension follows directly from the current contract and includes an option for a further extension, according to Eidesvik.

"Viking Avant has served Equinor since delivery in 2004, and we are pleased to extend our collaboration on current market terms. The extension reflects the consistent performance of the vessel and her crew," said Helga Cotgrove, CEO of Eidesvik Offshore.

Built in 2004, Viking Avant has a deadweight capacity of 5,784 tonnes and a deck area of 1,010 square meters.

The vessel measures 92.17 meters in length and 20.4 meters in beam.