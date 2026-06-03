Eisenheim Takes the Helm at Shipbuilder Neptun Werft

A leadership transition is underway at Neptun Werft, and Leif Eisenheim will become Managing Director and CEO of the Rostock-Warnemünde shipbuilding company, part of the Meyer Werft Group, effective December 1, 2026, or earlier if possible.



Eisenheim succeeds Stephan Happe, who assumed interim leadership of the shipyard at the beginning of this year. Happe will remain in Neptun Werft’s management team until December 31, 2026, ensuring an orderly transition at the top of the company.



A native of Hamburg, Eisenheim has served since 2022 as Senior Vice President of DB Fahrzeuginstandhaltung GmbH and plant manager for the Dessau and Chemnitz facilities. With approximately 1,400 employees, the combined operation is Deutsche Bahn’s largest maintenance center for the servicing, repair, and modernization of electric locomotives, as well as numerous components for ICE high-speed trains and other rail vehicles.



Prior to joining Deutsche Bahn, Eisenheim spent 16 years with Airbus Operations GmbH at locations in Germany and abroad. Airbus is Europe’s largest aerospace company. Most recently, he served as Director of Procurement Operations for Airbus’ civil and military aircraft programs.



Following the transition, Neptun Werft’s management team will consist of Leif Eisenheim (CEO), André Walter (who becomes CEO of Meyer Werft on July 1, 2026), and Ralf Schmitz, Chief Restructuring Officer of Meyer Werft.





