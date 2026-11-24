Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao called for a coordinated effort involving government, private industry and international allies to strengthen American shipbuilding capacity, modernize maritime infrastructure and develop the workforce needed to support a more competitive U.S. maritime industry.



Speaking November 16, 2026, at Webb Institute in Glen Cove, N.Y., Chao outlined the challenges facing the American maritime sector, pointing to the country's diminished commercial shipbuilding capacity and the strategic importance of maintaining a strong domestic maritime industrial base.



"More than 80 percent of world trade by volume moves by sea," Chao said, noting that the United States accounts for less than one percent of global large commercial ship construction. "The question isn't whether America should strengthen its maritime capabilities. The question is how."



Chao, who served as U.S. Secretary of Transportation from 2017 to 2021 and Secretary of Labor from 2001 to 2009, identified several priorities, including increased public and private investment, advanced shipbuilding technology, workforce development and more resilient supply chains for critical marine equipment.



She also emphasized cooperation with trusted international partners, particularly Japan and South Korea, whose shipbuilding industries have significant production capacity and technical expertise.



Central to her message was the need to ensure that federal maritime investments deliver measurable industrial and economic benefits.



"The objective is not simply to build more ships. It is to create an industry that can compete, innovate, attract investment, and meet the strategic needs for the future," Chao said.









NSMV Program Offers a Model



Chao pointed to the National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) program as an example of how federal investment can support shipbuilding employment while addressing long-term maritime workforce requirements.



During her tenure at the Department of Transportation, Chao worked with Congress to secure $900 million for the first three vessels, helping establish the foundation for the five-ship program.



The ships are being constructed at Philadelphia Shipyard, where employment grew from approximately 50 workers to more than 1,200 by 2023.



Each NSMV can accommodate approximately 600 cadets, providing practical training in navigation, marine engineering, ship operations and safety.



The vessels also incorporate emergency response capabilities, including medical facilities, helicopter landing areas and accommodations for approximately 1,000 people during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.



The program illustrates how government shipbuilding contracts can simultaneously address national security, workforce development and industrial capacity.









Developing the Maritime Workforce



Chao's remarks came during a significant year for Webb Institute, which was designated a Center of Excellence for Domestic Maritime Workforce Training and Education by the U.S. Maritime Administration in September 2026.



Webb, which offers a dual Bachelor of Science degree in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, combines classroom education with four Winter Work internships providing students with practical maritime industry experience.



During the visit, Webb conferred an honorary Doctor of Science degree upon Chao in recognition of her public service and contributions to transportation and maritime policy.