Related News

Maersk, Statoil and OECD to Discuss Future Ocean Development

Key figures from Maersk Group, Statoil and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development have signed up to discuss…

Samsung Heavy Sells Drilling Rig for $500 Mln

South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Monday it has agreed to sell a semi-submersible drilling rig for $500 million to an unidentified European company.

WISTA Singapore Launches Asia Conference

Women leaders from all over the world will gather in Singapore to attend the forthcoming WISTA Singapore Asia Conference taking place on May 10, 2018.

Hempel Launches New Hull Performance System

Coatings manufacturer Hempel has rolled out its new Systems for Hull and Propeller Efficiency (SHAPE), which combines elements…

SEA\LNG Rolls Out LNG Bunkering Navigator Tool

A new free-to-access online tool aims to improve understanding of the current, and rapidly evolving, bunkering infrastructure…

The Role of Safety in the Offshore Environment

On rigs and offshore vessels, the safety of crew and passengers is a top priority in the energy industry. However, with the…

Malaysia to Pay up to $70 Mln if MH370 is Found

Malaysia signed a deal on Wednesday to pay a U.S. seabed exploration firm up to $70 million if it finds the missing Malaysia…

5 Ways to Plan a Trip Full of History and Culture

If you're tired of seeing the same four walls every day or get sick of the set of surroundings you're currently used to,…

Navy, NASA Complete Underway Recovery Test

With their main role of conducting amphibious operations, San Antonio-class ships have unique capabilities that make them…

Regulator Okays Husky Energy to Restart SeaRose Operations

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) has announced it has lifted the notice to suspend…

Uzmar to Build Escort Tug for Saam Smit Canada

Turkish shipbuilder Uzmar Shipyard has inked a deal with Saam Smit Canada Inc. (SST Canada), a joint venture partnership…