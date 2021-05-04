Marine Link
Saturday, May 8, 2021
Elliott Bay Design Group Promotes Reeves and Complita

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 4, 2021

  • John Reeves (Photo: EBDG)
  • Michael Complita (Photo: EBDG)
Naval architecture and marine engineering firm Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) announced changes to its executive leadership team following the recent appointment of Robert Ekse as president.

John Reeves, PE, PMP has been promoted to principal in charge, responsible for overseeing technical projects and providing direction and engineering support. He will maintain his current duties and responsibilities as director of business development.

Michael Complita, PE, PMP has been promoted to vice president of strategic expansion to lead the expansion of EBDG's service offerings both inside and outside of the marine industry. His initial focus will support EBDG's strategic goal to create an avenue to effectively plan, research, explore, develop, and execute business opportunities that will expand the reach of EBDG, Inc. and its family of companies. Mike will also continue to serve as a principal in charge of the firm and will remain involved in oversight of engineering projects, recruiting and cross-training opportunities for staff.

"The changes to our leadership team will foster further growth and new opportunities for EBDG," Ekse said. "I look forward to working with both John and Mike in developing a plan for future success through their synergy and collaboration."

