Emerson Invests in Frugal Technologies

Automation technology and software company Emerson announced it has invested in Frugal Technologies, a Danish-based company that offers fuel optimization technologies that reduce energy use and emissions in shipping fleets.

Frugal’s cloud-based propulsion optimization software uses AI technology to collect data related to dynamic conditions such as weather, cargo load and propulsion and develop optimal engine models for ships. Frugal estimates its propulsion solutions generate savings of up to 15% in fuel consumption, contributing to a lower carbon footprint.

“Our propulsion solution supports two critical pain points in the market: optimizing energy use to reduce fuel costs and helping ship owners comply with more stringent emissions targets,” said Peter Hauschildt, co-founder and chief executive officer of Frugal Technologies. “Our fuel optimization technology complements Emerson’s marine expertise and automation portfolio, and together we are well positioned to help fleet performance leaders better manage their fuel costs and meet their sustainability targets.”

“Frugal Technologies’ mission aligns very well with our commitment to drive innovation that supports our customers in their sustainability journey,” said Jon Stokes, group president of Emerson. “Our shipping customers demand the best fuel consumption measurements and data available to make better, more informed decisions, and Frugal, combined with our technologies, provides an unparalleled value proposition for fuel optimization.”