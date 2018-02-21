Marine Link
Wednesday, February 21, 2018

London P&I Club Sees Encouraging Growth

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 21, 2018

London P&I Club Underwriting Director Reto Toggwiler

London P&I Club Underwriting Director Reto Toggwiler

Following the recent completion of the 2018 renewal, the London P & I Club saw an encouraging 2.5m gt, or 5.8% year-on- year increase in its mutual business, to 45.4m gt.

 
The club’s underwriting director, Reto Toggwiler, says, “While the renewal period generally saw rates come under pressure, it is also the case that, in 2017/18, we saw a notable reduction in the impact on income of mid-year churn. 
 
“This renewal again underlined the high level of commitment to the club by its members. There were some extensive and at times challenging negotiations over rates and terms, especially in a relatively small number of cases where the loss records required particular attention. But, overall, in addition to organic growth, it was pleasing to see the addition of a number of new fleet entries to the club’s mutual membership. At the same time there has also been good progress in the club’s fixed-income business, on which we will be reporting a little later in the year.”
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2018 - Cruise Ship Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News