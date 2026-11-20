NYK Line, MTI Co., Oshima Shipbuilding, Terasaki Electric and Daihatsu Infinearth have verified the energy-saving performance and operational safety of the Hz Controller System, an energy-saving system for marine generators developed through joint testing. General sales of the system will now begin.



Building on their joint research, the five companies will expand deployment beyond NYK-operated vessels, promoting installation on newbuildings and retrofitting on existing ships owned by other shipowners.



The System reduces power consumption and generator fuel consumption by lowering the generator frequency while maintaining the performance required by onboard equipment. This is possible because onboard equipment such as pumps and motors that operate in conjunction with the power supply frequency is designed to deliver the required performance even under anticipated severe conditions and may therefore have excess capacity during normal navigation.



Specifically, the System switches between the regular frequency and a lower energy-saving frequency according to shipboard conditions within the range specified by ship classification rules. It utilizes generator frequency control technology (Patent Number JP6238600) that is jointly patented by NYK and Tsuneishi Shipbuilding. Demonstration tests confirmed an approximately 10% reduction in generator fuel consumption compared with operation at the regular frequency. Subsequent verification on an increasing number of vessels equipped with the system confirmed a similar reduction.



For general sales, Terasaki Electric will be responsible for the design and supply of the System, while Daihatsu Infinearth will expand its lineup of generator engines compatible with the System.