Equinor Announces Shifts in Leadership

Danske Commodities CEO Helle Ostergaard Kristiansen will step down to become head of the gas and power unit of parent group Equinor, the trading house said on Tuesday.

Danske Commodities' Chief Financial Officer Jakob Sorensen, who joined the company 20 years ago as a power trader, will take over as new CEO as of September 1, it said in a statement.

Kristiansen replaces Helge Haugane who in April was named head of a new Equinor business area formed by the group's power assets.

Danske Commodities, which specialises in power and gas trading, is active in more than 40 countries, including Australia, the United States, Brazil, Japan and all major European markets.

(Reuters)