Equinor Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping continues to grow in size and influence, with Equinor joining as a Strategic Partner.

Equinor is both a producer and a supplier of fuel to the maritime sector and has worked systematically on reducing its carbon intensity by developing new types of vessels and using alternative fuels.

“This partnership has huge potential," said Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO of the center. "As a major producer of maritime fuels and maritime player, Equinor has invaluable knowhow and has already shown enormous energy and willingness to accelerate the transition with promising projects. This is the mentality we need, and we are looking very much forward seeing the synergies we can create together.”

Heidi Aakre, Equinor’s vice president of Shipping. Photo courtesy Equinor

“We are very pleased in joining the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping. The Center is complementary to other initiatives and organizations we are engaged in. As a producer and user of maritime fuel, Equinor is working to decarbonize shipping. Together with the maritime industry, we will develop new solutions contributing to substantial emission reductions,” said Heidi Aakre, vice president for shipping in Equinor.

Shipping’s roadmap to decarbonization

With 100,000 ships consuming around 300 million metric tonnes of fuel p.a. global shipping accounts for around 3% of global carbon emissions, a share that is likely to increase as other industries tackle climate emissions in the coming decades.