Equinor, SNOC to Explore Joint LPG Shipping, Storage and Trading in UAE

Norwegian energy company Equinor and Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore cooperation in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and natural gas liquids (NGL) shipping, storage, trading and logistics in the United Arab Emirates.

The agreement, announced on October 20, establishes a framework for assessing potential business opportunities across the downstream oil and gas sector.

The companies will evaluate cooperation in infrastructure, supply, shipping and trading of LPG, NGLs and other oil and gas products, alongside opportunities to optimise petrochemical storage facilities in the UAE.

The MoU also covers selected energy transition opportunities, although the companies did not specify individual projects.

The proposed cooperation would combine SNOC's existing infrastructure position with Equinor's equity volumes, trading capabilities, logistics operations and access to international markets.

"By building a partnership around SNOC’s infrastructure position and Equinor’s equity volumes, trading, logistics and broad access to global markets, our two companies are positioned to create value-driven solutions to strengthen security of energy supply to regional and international markets," said Alex Grant, Equinor's Senior Vice President Crude, Products and Liquids Trading.

"By combining our strengths, expertise and shared ambitions, we aim to enhance energy security, optimize infrastructure utilization and support the continued development of the UAE’s LPG sector. Most importantly, this collaboration will create long-term value for Sharjah, the UAE and the wider energy ecosystem," added Khamis Al Mazrouei, SNOC CEO.

The companies plan to conduct a structured evaluation of potential commercial opportunities under the MoU.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation rather than committing the companies to specific investments or projects.