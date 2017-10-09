Get Hands-On with Lifting & Rigging Equipment

Lifting Gear Hire is hosting a customer appreciation event in collaboration with equipment manufacturers, industrial partners and LGH equipment rental staff on October 27, 2017 from 2-8 p.m., to be held at the LGH Toronto Rental Center in Oakville, ON featuring equipment demonstrations, inspection tips, facility tours, and LGH will provide food and beverages for all attendees.

Some of the scheduled events include inspection, maintenance and testing tips for equipment, use and applications of BetaMax Leo and Maxial Track Hoists. Also included will be a demonstration of Hydra-Slide’s low-profile skidding system, Four Seasons Aviation will be demonstrating with their Sikosrky S-58T cargo helicopter landing on a Straightpoint wireless load cell system demonstrating how dynamic center of gravity measurement can be and much more. Plus, as seen at the Canada International Air Show last September, Fours Seasons, Sprint Mechanical and Lifting Gear Hire will demonstrate their partnership in aerial construction HVAC lift. Several events will be set up to run at a variety of convenient times throughout the day, allowing attendees to experience everything and visit each station. Attendees will also experience the ease of moving one of Ontario’s own, racer Jake Watson’s official stock car with one hand while suspended on AirFloat air casters due to their 1% coefficient of friction, and learn the proper use of Modulift spreader beams.

Representatives from BetaMax Hoists, Straightpoint, AirFloat and Hydra-Slide will be there to network with you and answer any questions and provide solutions and tips that can be passed on to your crew even if they can’t attend. LGH will have representatives present that will demonstrate proper inspection, maintenance and testing techniques.

Registration for Gear Up is currently open, and early registrants are automatically entered in a drawing to win (2) tickets to a Toronto Maple Leafs game when your confirmation email is submitted at the event. While registration is preferred, walk-ins are welcome to attend as well. To Register visit: