ESAB Launches New Products at FABTECH 2026

From total workflow solutions targeted to industry segments to launching more than a dozen new products for fab shops, individual contractors, welding engineers, students and educators, ESAB will deliver a complete welding and cutting experience at FABTECH 2026, which runs from October 21-23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. ESAB will exhibit in Booth #S29025 on Level 2 in the South Hall, lead nine educational sessions and station its Ultimate Demo Tour and Demo Bus outside of the Central Hall. ESAB will hold live demonstrations, contests and promo giveaways in both locations.

New Product Introductions

ESAB continues to expand its portfolio of solutions that enables fabricators to increase productivity and efficiency while lowering total cost. New products launched in 2026 and showcased at FABTECH include:

Swift-Cut laser cutting systems designed for small- and medium-sized operations.

laser cutting systems designed for small- and medium-sized operations. Combirex PRO high-precision plasma cutting system with DMX beveller.

high-precision plasma cutting system with DMX beveller. Renegade VOLT EMP 200i multiprocess, adding MIG capabilities with optional spool gun.

multiprocess, adding MIG capabilities with optional spool gun. Warrior EDGE DX heavy-industrial aluminum welding system with RobustFeed EDGE feeder and new 350W water-cooled push-pull gun and premium AlcoTec wires.

heavy-industrial aluminum welding system with RobustFeed EDGE feeder and new 350W water-cooled push-pull gun and premium AlcoTec wires. 4-pack rack for Warrior 500i CC/CV heavy-industrial welding systems.

for heavy-industrial welding systems. 10-ft. boom arm for mounting wire feeders for extended reach.

for mounting wire feeders for extended reach. AMI 350 orbital TIG welding systems for critical pipe applications.

for critical pipe applications. Victor VCM-100 , a lightweight and portable cutting machine for oxyfuel cutting and bevelling.

, a lightweight and portable cutting machine for oxyfuel cutting and bevelling. Victor Journeyman Backpack Utility Kit , a heavy-duty cutting and heating outfit.

, a heavy-duty cutting and heating outfit. Rogue ET 230iP AC/DC , a full-featured, compact and light TIG/Stick welder.

, a full-featured, compact and light TIG/Stick welder. Handyarc 1/8 , an affordable basic Stick welder for small projects and repairs.

, an affordable basic Stick welder for small projects and repairs. Sentinel A70 Flip Helmet for heavy industrial applications.

for heavy industrial applications. Ruffian EMP 270G, an engine-driven welding solution redefining mobile welding and generator power.

Complete Workflow Solutions

ESAB offers a portfolio of welding, cutting, gas control equipment, filler metals, software and inspection solutions, enabling it to provide end-to-end solutions for major market segments that include shipbuilding, mobile machinery, data centers, semiconductors, wind energy, power generation, transportation, aerospace, defense, construction, mining, maintenance and more. Featured products exhibited at FABTECH 2026 include:

ROBBI cobot welding system , featuring ESAB’s Aristo or Warrior EDGE power sources, the industry’s most user-friendly controls, and industry-leading cobot arms from Universal Robots.

, featuring ESAB’s Aristo or Warrior EDGE power sources, the industry’s most user-friendly controls, and industry-leading cobot arms from Universal Robots. Filler metals and packaging optimized for automation and high-volume applications.

optimized for automation and high-volume applications. The new Octopuz Steps , a weld sequencing software that improves manual welding quality.

, a weld sequencing software that improves manual welding quality. InduSuite , an all-in-one cloud-based platform that connects welding, cutting, nesting, traceability and analytic software.

, an all-in-one cloud-based platform that connects welding, cutting, nesting, traceability and analytic software. Column and Boom systems with the Aristo 1000 AC/DC SAW power source.

ESAB will also feature systems for manual and automated welding from EWM, the German manufacturer acquired last year. The welding processes found in EWM machines include EWM React, forceArc puls, Positionweld, rootArc puls, coldArc puls, wiredArc puls, and superPuls. EWM technology solves fabrication problems such as reducing spatter, increasing travel speed, achieving good penetration on narrow bevels on thick plate, over-penetration and bridging gaps on root passes, welding vertical up, fume emission and controlling heat input on thin materials or heat-sensitive alloys.

Educational Sessions

ESAB experts will lead nine educational presentations for both the FABTECH and AWS tracks, with a highly anticipated debate-style topic on oxyfuel vs. plasma cutting on Friday Oct. 23rd at 9:00 a.m. in Room N207-208. Other presentations include Supply Chain Transformation, The Roadmap to Automation, The ROI of Plasma Cutting, Data-Driven Analytics, Using IoT to Flatten the Learning Curve, and three technical presentations on filler metals in the AWS Professional Program (low-silicon wires for automotive welding, hyper duplex stainless steel for high-performance applications and reduced-manganese cored wires).